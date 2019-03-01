Park Crossing High School Student Charged with Having Loaded Gun at School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has confirmed that a Park Crossing High School student was arrested and charged with having a loaded gun at school this morning.

Tom Salter, a spokesman for Montgomery Public Schools says the student was a 16-year-old male.

The student was also charged with marijuana possession. Salter says the student was stopped by a school administrator and searched.

According to Salter, the investigation showed the student was able to bring the gun inside the school through the metal detector. He says MPS security has identified an issue and taken corrective action.

Salter says the student was approached by an administrator who notice he was out of uniform and at that point, the student moved away from him. Security was radioed and stopped the student before he could leave campus. Salter says the student was taken to the administrative offices without incident and police responded and took him into custody.

No one was threatened by the student, according to Salter.

No other information has been released.