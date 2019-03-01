Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee Schedule of Events

Thousands of people and even some 2020 presidential candidates will be in Selma this weekend for the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee. The event is in remembrance of the Bloody Sunday March of 1965 and a celebration of the passage of the Civil Rights Act.

Here is a list of events:

FRIDAY:

Children’s Sojourn

School of Discovery

400 Washington Steet

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Featuring the Freedom Singers, Chakaba Stilt Walkers, Story-Telling by Children of the Movement, excerpts from the play “The Dream Keepers” and a special presentation by Ayanna Gregory

$10

Educational Summit

Presenters: TBA

Wallace Community College

3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

FREE

Mock Trial

Dallas County Court House

105 Lauderdale Street

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Expert Witnesses: TBA

FREE

Poor People’s Campaign Rally

First Baptist Church

709 Martin Luther King St.

Speakers: TBA

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

“Stomp Out to Vote” Step Show

School of Discovery (Auditorium)

400 Washington St.

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

$12

SATURDAY:

Roundtable Discussion: Political & Spiritual Leaders

The Bridge House Theater

9 US Highway 80 E

Selma, Alabama 36701

Host: Pastor Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow

7:30 am-9:30 am – Breakfast served

FREE

Jubilee Golf Tournament

Valley Grande Golf Course

1009 Warrior Drive – Valley Grande, AL

6:30 a.m. – Until

Sponsored by: Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Dr. Leroy Maxwell (334) 872-2321

$50

Freedom’s Foot Soldiers Children Breakfast

R.B. Hudson Middle School

1701 Summerfield Road

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

$5

Voting Rights Under Fire Working Sessions

Wallace College- Selma

3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway

Session I: Defining Challenges and Opportunities to Restore and Advance Voting Rights and a Progressive Agenda

Facilitated By Barbara Arnwine and Rev. Jesse Jackson

9:30 am-11:00 am

Session II: Powerful Strategies for A Collective Plan of Action

Facilitated By Rev. Dr. William Barber, II

11:00 am-12:30 pm

$10

The Black Family- 400 Years After Jamestown: The Challenges & Opportunities

Wallace College- Selma

3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway

9:00 AM-9:30 AM- Registration

9:30 AM- Welcome, Moderator: Leonard G. Dunston, Convener, Black Family Summit/Institute of the Black World 21st Century, Durham, NC

9:35 AM- Libations: Brother Chester Marshall, MSW, LICSW, LCSW-C, Founder/President, Institute for Black Man Development, Adjunct Professor, Howard Univ. School of Social Work, Washington, DC

9:40 AM- 11:30 AM – Panel Presentations:

9:40 AM- 10:00 AM- “Strengths/Challenges of the Black Family”: Sister J. Toni Oliver, MSW, Immediate Past President, National Association of Black Social Workers, Former Founder/CEO Roots Adoption Agency, College Park, GA.

10:00 AM- 10:20 AM- ” Black Manhood Development”: Brother Chester Marshall

10:20 AM -11:30 AM- Special Presentation:” The Significance of Mentoring in The Lives of Black Children”: Sister Susan L. Taylor, Founder/CEO, National Cares Mentoring, Editor-in-Chief Emeritus, Essence Magazine, New York, NY

11:30 AM -12:00 Noon-QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSION/CONCLUSION

$10

Economic Empowerment Village & Health and Wellness Expo

2 Lawrence St.

10:00am-3:00pm

Intergenerational Summit

Dallas County Courthouse

105 Lauderdale St.

2:00 pm- 4:00 pm

Facilitated By: Roland S. Martin​

Bridge Crossing Jubilee Parade

Begins at Concordia College

2180 Broad Street

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Free

Battle of the Bands

School of Discovery, Parking Lot

400 Washington Street

10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Free

Jubilee Music & Street Festival

Water Avenue at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge (Selma City Side)

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.Boys

$12 in Advance $17 at the Gate

R&B: Alvin Garrett Gospel: Dottie Peoples, Angelic Harmonizers, Walter Ellis & the Country Blues: Lomax, Steve Perry Hip Hop: Young Dro

Free for ages 6 years and under

Freedom Flame Awards Gala

Location: Carl Morgan Convention Center, 211 Washington St, Selma, AL

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Honorees: Susan Taylor, Lillian Gregory, Gwen Carr, Lynda Lowery, Yusef Salaam

$50 General Admission $450 Per Table

SUNDAY:

Martin & Coretta S. King Unity Breakfast

Wallace Community College (Gymnasium)

3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Tickets: $75 Contact: Priscilla Mitchell 334-412-0848 or at 1akadiva@att.net

STBWN Women’s Forum

STBWN Women’s Forum is an event that will bring women together from all over the Country to discuss issues such as business, economics, education, and the criminal justice system and how we can come together as women to impact the elections in 2020 as we did in US Senate race with Doug Jones and Roy Moore where Black women voted 98% Democrat, changing a 25 year republican ruling. Our goal is to come out of this forum with a manifesto and/or National Agenda for women to follow as guidelines towards achieving our goals of being the queens, mothers, sisters, and nurturers of our communities in a united effort.

Hosted By International Model Nivea Leavell

Guest Speakers: Gwen Carr (mother of Eric Garner), Essence editor Susan Taylor, Women’s March Co-Founder Tamika Mallory

Panelists Include: Project South ATL Co Executive Director Stephanie Guilloud, Highlander Research and Education Center Nashville Co Executive Director Ashlee Henderson, Legal Action Center-HIRE ATL Director of State Strategy and Reentry Roberta Myers, Circle for Justice Innovations NYC Executive Director CJI Fund Aleah Vaughn, and Producer of ATL reality show Business Women of Atlanta Dr. Michele Cockerham

FREE

Sunday Morning Services

Various Movement Speakers & Churches

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Pre-March Rally

Outside of Brown Chapel AME

410 Martin Luther King Street

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Bridge Crossing Re-Enactment

Line-up Outside of Brown Chapel AME Church (Co-Sponsors SCLC)

410 Martin Luther King Street

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Free

Post March Concert: Foot-Soldiers Gospel Tribute

Gospel: Kathy Taylor and Jekayln Carr

Water Avenue

Foot of the Pettus Bridge

Tickets: $5 or included with Saturday Festival Ticket

Bridge Awards Dinner

The Bridge Theatre, Highway 80E, Selma, AL.

Honorees: TBA

Tickets: $25 advance $35-Door

MONDAY: