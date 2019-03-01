Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee Schedule of Events
Thousands of people and even some 2020 presidential candidates will be in Selma this weekend for the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee. The event is in remembrance of the Bloody Sunday March of 1965 and a celebration of the passage of the Civil Rights Act.
Here is a list of events:
FRIDAY:
Children’s Sojourn
School of Discovery
400 Washington Steet
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Featuring the Freedom Singers, Chakaba Stilt Walkers, Story-Telling by Children of the Movement, excerpts from the play “The Dream Keepers” and a special presentation by Ayanna Gregory
$10
Educational Summit
Presenters: TBA
Wallace Community College
3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
FREE
Mock Trial
Dallas County Court House
105 Lauderdale Street
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Expert Witnesses: TBA
FREE
Poor People’s Campaign Rally
First Baptist Church
709 Martin Luther King St.
Speakers: TBA
7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
“Stomp Out to Vote” Step Show
School of Discovery (Auditorium)
400 Washington St.
7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
$12
SATURDAY:
Roundtable Discussion: Political & Spiritual Leaders
The Bridge House Theater
9 US Highway 80 E
Selma, Alabama 36701
Host: Pastor Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow
7:30 am-9:30 am – Breakfast served
FREE
Jubilee Golf Tournament
Valley Grande Golf Course
1009 Warrior Drive – Valley Grande, AL
6:30 a.m. – Until
Sponsored by: Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Dr. Leroy Maxwell (334) 872-2321
$50
Freedom’s Foot Soldiers Children Breakfast
R.B. Hudson Middle School
1701 Summerfield Road
8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
$5
Voting Rights Under Fire Working Sessions
Wallace College- Selma
3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway
Session I: Defining Challenges and Opportunities to Restore and Advance Voting Rights and a Progressive Agenda
Facilitated By Barbara Arnwine and Rev. Jesse Jackson
9:30 am-11:00 am
Session II: Powerful Strategies for A Collective Plan of Action
Facilitated By Rev. Dr. William Barber, II
11:00 am-12:30 pm
$10
The Black Family- 400 Years After Jamestown: The Challenges & Opportunities
Wallace College- Selma
3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway
9:00 AM-9:30 AM- Registration
9:30 AM- Welcome, Moderator: Leonard G. Dunston, Convener, Black Family Summit/Institute of the Black World 21st Century, Durham, NC
9:35 AM- Libations: Brother Chester Marshall, MSW, LICSW, LCSW-C, Founder/President, Institute for Black Man Development, Adjunct Professor, Howard Univ. School of Social Work, Washington, DC
9:40 AM- 11:30 AM – Panel Presentations:
9:40 AM- 10:00 AM- “Strengths/Challenges of the Black Family”: Sister J. Toni Oliver, MSW, Immediate Past President, National Association of Black Social Workers, Former Founder/CEO Roots Adoption Agency, College Park, GA.
10:00 AM- 10:20 AM- ” Black Manhood Development”: Brother Chester Marshall
10:20 AM -11:30 AM- Special Presentation:” The Significance of Mentoring in The Lives of Black Children”: Sister Susan L. Taylor, Founder/CEO, National Cares Mentoring, Editor-in-Chief Emeritus, Essence Magazine, New York, NY
11:30 AM -12:00 Noon-QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSION/CONCLUSION
$10
Economic Empowerment Village & Health and Wellness Expo
2 Lawrence St.
10:00am-3:00pm
Intergenerational Summit
Dallas County Courthouse
105 Lauderdale St.
2:00 pm- 4:00 pm
Facilitated By: Roland S. Martin
Bridge Crossing Jubilee Parade
Begins at Concordia College
2180 Broad Street
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Free
Battle of the Bands
School of Discovery, Parking Lot
400 Washington Street
10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
Free
Jubilee Music & Street Festival
Water Avenue at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge (Selma City Side)
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.Boys
$12 in Advance $17 at the Gate
R&B: Alvin Garrett Gospel: Dottie Peoples, Angelic Harmonizers, Walter Ellis & the Country Blues: Lomax, Steve Perry Hip Hop: Young Dro
Free for ages 6 years and under
Freedom Flame Awards Gala
Location: Carl Morgan Convention Center, 211 Washington St, Selma, AL
7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Honorees: Susan Taylor, Lillian Gregory, Gwen Carr, Lynda Lowery, Yusef Salaam
$50 General Admission $450 Per Table
SUNDAY:
Martin & Coretta S. King Unity Breakfast
Wallace Community College (Gymnasium)
3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Tickets: $75 Contact: Priscilla Mitchell 334-412-0848 or at 1akadiva@att.net
STBWN Women’s Forum
STBWN Women’s Forum is an event that will bring women together from all over the Country to discuss issues such as business, economics, education, and the criminal justice system and how we can come together as women to impact the elections in 2020 as we did in US Senate race with Doug Jones and Roy Moore where Black women voted 98% Democrat, changing a 25 year republican ruling. Our goal is to come out of this forum with a manifesto and/or National Agenda for women to follow as guidelines towards achieving our goals of being the queens, mothers, sisters, and nurturers of our communities in a united effort.
Hosted By International Model Nivea Leavell
Guest Speakers: Gwen Carr (mother of Eric Garner), Essence editor Susan Taylor, Women’s March Co-Founder Tamika Mallory
Panelists Include: Project South ATL Co Executive Director Stephanie Guilloud, Highlander Research and Education Center Nashville Co Executive Director Ashlee Henderson, Legal Action Center-HIRE ATL Director of State Strategy and Reentry Roberta Myers, Circle for Justice Innovations NYC Executive Director CJI Fund Aleah Vaughn, and Producer of ATL reality show Business Women of Atlanta Dr. Michele Cockerham
FREE
Sunday Morning Services
Various Movement Speakers & Churches
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Pre-March Rally
Outside of Brown Chapel AME
410 Martin Luther King Street
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Bridge Crossing Re-Enactment
Line-up Outside of Brown Chapel AME Church (Co-Sponsors SCLC)
410 Martin Luther King Street
2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Free
Post March Concert: Foot-Soldiers Gospel Tribute
Gospel: Kathy Taylor and Jekayln Carr
Water Avenue
Foot of the Pettus Bridge
Tickets: $5 or included with Saturday Festival Ticket
Bridge Awards Dinner
The Bridge Theatre, Highway 80E, Selma, AL.
Honorees: TBA
Tickets: $25 advance $35-Door
$25 advance $35 at the door
MONDAY:
Slow Ride to Montgomery
Meet at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge at 9:00a.m.
Rally 12:00p.m. – 1:00p.m.
Alabama State Capitol 600 Dexter Avenue Montgomery, AL 36104