Tranquil Saturday; Strong To Severe Storms Sunday

by Ben Lang

After a wet start to the day, much of the clouds are now clear of the area. High temperatures warmed into the 70s this afternoon. Showers and storms are now limited to extreme southeast Alabama, though we may see additional scattered showers develop this evening. Otherwise, expect another mild night with lows falling into the upper 50s.

Saturday begins on a mostly cloudy note with a few spotty showers. The afternoon looks mainly dry but clouds may linger throughout the day. Expect high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday looks mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Strong to Severe storms are possible Sunday afternoon. A storm system quickly moves east from the southern Rockies towards our area. At this time, all modes of severe weather appear possible, including tornadoes. Details of the event are still somewhat unclear at this time. We’ll continue to provide more details as Sunday draws closer. The storms exit the area Sunday night, but the severe threat gradually diminishes on Sunday evening.

Much colder air arrives behind the storm system for early next week. Monday morning lows fall to near 40°. High temperatures only warm into the 50s Monday afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday look the coldest next week, with highs near 50° and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Temperatures moderate late next week, with highs near 60° Thursday and mid 60s Friday. A chance for rain returns next Friday into Saturday.