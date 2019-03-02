Stormy Pattern Sunday

by Matt Breland

Staying mostly cloudy on this Saturday. A few showers possible later on in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Overnight we’re gonna see temperatures fall to the upper 50s and some patchy fog will be likely. Severe weather is expected tomorrow. Heavy rain showers, hail and possibly tornadoes will be associated with a powerful cold front that will be sweeping into south and central Alabama. The timing is looking like the storms will begin in west Alabama around the later parts of the morning. Then the storms will be in more central Alabama in the afternoon.

We will see a big temperature change too with this as highs will be in the lower 70s then after the front passes we will drop into the 40s overnight. As for the upcoming weekdays, looks mostly sunny just much colder. Highs will be in the mid 50s and morning lows will be in the lower 30s and possibly the upper 20s on Tuesday!