Strong to Severe Storms Expected on Sunday

From the Alabama News Network Weather Authority: You can expect strong to severe storms to break out Sunday afternoon and evening across much of Central and South Alabama. The main threat looks to be between 12PM-9PM CST.

The Storm Prediction Center has some of the CBS 8/ABC 32 viewing area in an “Enhanced” category (3 out of 5). That includes cities such as Troy, Greenville and Andalusia. The rest of our area is in the standard “Slight” category (2 out of 5), which includes Montgomery, Prattville, Wetumpka and Selma.

Thousands are in Selma this weekend, including some presidential candidates, for the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee. If you are going, make sure you have ways to receive severe weather bulletins. It could be stormy for the bridge crossing re-enactment, which is scheduled for 2:30PM on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Threats include strong straightline winds of 60mph or more, lightning and tornadoes. Some tornadoes could be strong. There is also a slight chance for hail. Rain amounts could exceed 1″.

The Alabama News Network Weather Authority team of meteorologists will be working throughout the day. Look for bulletins on air, online and on your phone. Our Thunder Truck is ready to be dispatched. If you haven’t already done so, it’s a good idea to download the free Alabama News Network weather app. Just search “ANN Weather” in your app store.

