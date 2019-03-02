Two Retired U.S. Army Alabama Chopper Pilots Injured in Crash

by Tim Lennox



TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (AP) – Officials have released the names of two men injured in a helicopter crash in Tennessee outside of Tullahoma.

The pilots involved in the Thursday crash were identified as 70-year-old Jack Cook, of Ozark, Alabama and 69-year-old Larry Cornell, of New Brockton, Alabama, according to Arista Aviation Services.

The Tennessean reports both men are in stable condition at Vanderbilt University. They were flying in a HH-60L Black Hawk helicopter when it crashed outside Tullahoma. The crash was reported around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety board are continuing to investigate the incident.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

NOTE: the men on board the chopper live near Ft. Rucker, the headquarters for U.S. Army Helicopter training and accident investigations. The Dothan Eagle reports both men are retired U.S. Army pilots with 35 years experience flying Black Hawks.