14 Confirmed Dead in Lee County Storms

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has confirmed 14 people have been killed in the likely tornadoes hit the central part of Lee County this afternoon. Many others are injured. That information came from Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, talking to our Jeff Sanders on the scene.

The hardest-hit area appears to be Beauregard, which is south of Opelika. As Alabama News Network reported with Jeff Sanders in Thunder Truck, trees are down and some roads are blocked.

That is making it tough for rescue and recovery crews to find victims and get help for those who are injured.

The Lee County Emergency Management Agency says County Roads 166 and 165 at County Road 40 are closed, as is County Road 721. They also ask that drivers avoid County Roads 38 and 39.

Lee County Schools are closed on Monday.

The Lee County EMA says the Smith Station Volunteer Fire Department Station #1 50 Lee Rd #430, Smiths Station, AL 36877 is being designated as the area for citizens affected by the storms today to seek assistance with sheltering or other unmet needs.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates on the aftermath of the storms.