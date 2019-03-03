Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast Kickoff Bloody Sunday Re-enactment

by Jerome Jones

Presidential Candidates Corey Booker and Bernie Sanders were among the high ranking officials at the breakfast Sunday. Fifty four years after bloody Sunday, voting rights and voter suppression were the hot topics.

Reverend Jesse Jackson says that Selma should not be used as an annual prop. He says Selma presents an opportunity for rural reconstruction.

Former Secretary of State and Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the Martin and Coretta King Award for International Unity. She says fundamental rights, civic virtue, freedom of the press, truth, facts and reason are all under attack and we are living through a time of crisis in America.