by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say an Opp woman has been killed in a single-car crash in Coffee County.

They say Derriunna Charlesa Gantt, 20, was killed at 10:40 p.m. last night. They say the SUV she was driving ran off U.S. Highway 84 and hit a tree. The wreck happened about six miles west of Elba.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say Gantt wasn’t using a seatbelt.