Selma’s Jubilee Bridge Crossing Re-Enactment Goes on As Planned

by Justin Walker

Chants of “No Justice, No Peace” rang out in downtown Selma Sunday, as marchers refused to let the stormy weather impact the annual Jubilee Bridge Crossing festivities.

Thousands took part in this year’s Bridge Crossing Re-Enactment, painting a picture of what it like on Bloody Sunday in 1965.

“My great-grandmother marched with Dr. King in 1965, across the Edmund Pettus Bridge,” marcher Martese Chism says.

“My grandparents did it, and I’m trying to keep the tradition going, so that all men can unify themselves,” Venessa Flannery says.

The annual event commemorates the day when voting rights protestors were beaten by state troopers. In stark contrast today, troopers kept marchers safe.

People from Canada, Chicago, and Atlanta came to the event. Activist Jesse Jackson, Former First-Lady Hillary Clinton, and current Presidential candidate Corey Booker all took part in this year’s march.

Teenager Demonta’ Harris was in awe of what he saw.

“We get to see what all our people have been through, you know, we just gotta keep going to show that we actually appreciate them and actually care about what they did for us,” Harris says.

While the Bridge Crossing ended on the opposite side of the bridge, people say their work has not ended.

“So 54 years ago, my great-grandmother and all the activists in my family marched with King for the voting rights,” Chism says. “This year, we march across for the bridge for medicare for all.”

“I think that this movement is going to move forward,” Flannery says. “It’s going to bring a lot of new changes in the community because we have diverse groups, such as healthcare, nurses, and you know, just a diverse group now. Its not so much about the black and white anymore.”