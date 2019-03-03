Several Honored at Freedom Flame Awards Gala in Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

The four-day Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma included the annual Freedom Flame Awards Gala, which puts the spotlight on several people for their work in advancing the cause of civil rights.

At the event Saturday Night at the Convention Center in Selma, Susan Taylor, Lillian Gregory, Gwen Carr, Lynda Lowery and Yusef Salaam received recognition for their contributions to the movement.

Events continue Sunday with the Dr. Martin and Coretta Scott King Unity Breakfast, church services and the bridge crossing re-enactment. Then on Monday, there will be a slow ride to Montgomery, followed by a rally on the steps of the Alabama Capitol.

