Severe Threat Over, Cold Air Coming

by Matt Breland

The severe weather threat is now over for south and central Alabama. We will now see a wave of colder temperatures make their way into the region. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 30s and we will see mostly clear skies. Winds will remain out of the north on Monday, so mostly sunny skies can be expected. Highs will be only be in the lower 50s by the afternoon.

The start of our Tuesday will be much colder, possibly the upper 20s. Skies will remain clear and plenty of sunshine will be prevalent throughout the afternoon.

Sunny skies and cooler conditions can be expected for most of this week. As we get closer to the weekend more warmer conditions will return.