Shane Butler Shows You Lee County Tornadoes on Radar

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler tracked the tornadoes that caused the fatalities and damage in Lee County as they were happening this afternoon. He was Live on CBS 8 and ABC 32.

Tonight, he took time to show what those storms looked like on radar, before anyone had gotten reports of the touchdowns and devastation.

The storms passed over nearly the same areas of Lee County before heading east into Georgia.