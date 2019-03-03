Thousands Take Part in Jubilee Music and Street Festival

by Alabama News Network Staff

The four-day Bridge Crossing Jubilee included the Music and Street Festival, which was held on Water Avenue near the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

This event brings out people of all ages, and followed the parade that began from the Concordia College property in the morning.

Dozens of vendors were out selling food, clothes and cultural products.

Events continue Sunday with the Dr. Martin and Coretta Scott King Unity Breakfast, church services and the bridge crossing re-enactment. Then on Monday, there will be a slow ride to Montgomery, followed by a rally on the steps of the Alabama Capitol.

Full schedule of events