by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network’s Jeff Sanders was in Thunder Truck this afternoon, getting coverage of the damage that was reported in central Lee County.

There are reports of fatalities in or near Beauregard, which is south of Auburn/Opelika.

Jeff was able to see trees that were snapped, coming close to a home.

His Thunder Truck report was from about 3:45PM CST.

Thunder Truck coverage is brought to you by Gipson’s Tire Pros.