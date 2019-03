Thunder Truck: Lee County Storm Fatality Scene

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network Anchor Jeff Sanders was allowed near the scene of the storm fatalities late this afternoon. That scene is near Beauregard in Lee County, south of Opelika.

There have been reports of at least 10 fatalities in that area when the likely tornado touched down. Trees are down and emergency crews are still in the area.

