Tornado Watch Until 6PM for CBS 8/ABC 32 Viewing Area

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH effective until 6PM CST for the entire CBS 8/ABC 32 viewing area. Most of the area remains under an Enhanced threat category (3 out of 5), but tornadoes are possible throughout all Central and South Alabama today.

Thunderstorms are expected to strengthen throughout the afternoon as a cold front approaches Alabama. In addition, supercells are possible ahead of the front. Some strong tornadoes are possible, along with straightline winds of 75mph and rainfall of 1″ or more. Hail is also a threat.

The Alabama News Network Weather Authority team of meteorologists will be working throughout the day. Look for bulletins on air, online and on your phone. Our Thunder Truck is ready to be dispatched. If you haven’t already done so, it’s a good idea to download the free Alabama News Network weather app. Just search “ANN Weather” in your app store.

