$1,000 Reward Offered in Millbrook Traffic Homicide Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Millbrook Police Department is requesting information in regard to a Traffic Homicide investigation. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information.

On Saturday, March 2, Millbrook police and fire rescue units responded to the 1400 block of Highway 14 with regard to what appeared to be a body lying on the shoulder partially in the eastbound traffic lane of Highway 14, west of Kelley Blvd. Responding officers located the body of a black male, approximately 34-years old who appeared to have been struck by a motor vehicle. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Witnesses at the scene were unable to provide investigating officers with a description of any suspect vehicle.

“This death investigation is being handled as a traffic homicide investigation at this time. While we have no evidence at this point that would suggest that the collision between this pedestrian and what appears to be a single vehicle was an intentional act, whoever was driving the vehicle that struck the victim not only left the scene of the collision, they failed to contact emergency responders to possibly render aide” stated Chief P.K. Johnson.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a $1,000 Cash Reward!