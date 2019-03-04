Buddhists Lead Pilgrimage from Selma to Montgomery

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A small group of marchers is on a pilgrimage from Selma to Montgomery in an effort to promote peace — justice — and freedom.

The group is retracing the footsteps of the historic Selma to Montgomery March of 1965.

They are walking eastward along the National Historic Trail. They expect to complete the 54 mile trip — in about three days.

Buddhist sister Denise Laffan is one of the marchers.

“This has been one of the great freedom marches of the world, in world history and so, we wanted to honor that,” she said.

The group plans to wrap up the march at the EJI Legacy Museum.