Cold Tonight; Sunshine Returns Tuesday

by Ben Lang

We’re back to calm but cold weather after Sunday afternoon’s severe storms. Temperatures are still in the 30s and 40s early this afternoon with a breezy northwest wind between 10 and 15 mph. Not much of a warmup is on the menu today, and we probably won’t see much sun. Temperatures remain stuck in the 40s this afternoon.

The forecast gets interesting tonight, with some models showing a little bit of moisture returning to areas near and just south of Interstate 85. With temperatures in the mid 30s, its unlikely that we’ll have to worry about much (if any) wintry precipitation. We could see some partially frozen rain drops or sleet in some areas, but surface temperatures are going to be too warm for any accumulation. A freeze warning begins at 6PM tonight and remains in effect until 10 AM Tuesday. Be sure to bring your cold sensitive plants inside, and possibly pets also. We’re likely to drop below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday night also. Lows tonight range from the mid 20s north to low 30s south.

Sunshine returns in full on Tuesday, but it’s still going to be well below normal temperature-wise. Expect afternoon highs near 50°. Tuesday night could be our coldest this week, with lows in the 20s for most locations. Wednesday afternoon remains cool with highs near 50° despite a sunny sky. Wednesday night lows fall to around 30°.

Winds shift to the south Thursday afternoon which finally helps us warm up a bit. Temps reach the low 60s during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Rain could return to the area on Friday, with the best chance for rain and storms holding off until the weekend. High temperatures warm into the 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Clocks go forward one hour Saturday night, so we’ll lose an hour but have an extra hour of daylight starting Sunday.