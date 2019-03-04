Extra: ASU Civil Rights Interpretive Center Scheduled to Open in 2020

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has an update on a story we’ve been covering for years. The civil rights interpretive center at Alabama State University is now scheduled to open in March 2020. That would be in time for the 55th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday civil rights march of 1965.

The center was originally supposed to open in 2015, in time for the 50th anniversary of the march, which had drawn then-President Obama and former President George W. Bush to our area.

It’s been almost a year since ASU and the U.S. Park Service signed an agreement to operate the center. This center would be the third along the Selma-to-Montgomery Civil Rights Trail. The other interpretive centers are in downtown Selma and in Lowndes County.

It’s been 11 years since ASU won a competition to be home to the center. It’s expected that ASU students will help staff it. ASU officials say they’re confident that next year’s deadline will be met.