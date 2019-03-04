Family Survives Lee County Tornado in Bathtub

by Andrew James

Julie Morrison is thankful to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed her on Lee County Road 63. She was home with her husband when the storm hit.

“He saw debris flying, he said here it comes, get to the tub, and so that’s where I went,” Morrison explained.

Her home was destroyed, it’s contents littered across their land. She still can’t believe what happened.

“It picked our house up, flipped it over, everything was on top of us,” she added.

Miraculously she walked away from her home, now destroyed with nothing a bruised shoulder and ribs, knowing many people in her community lost much more than just their homes.

“Oh we’re just thankful that we’re all alive, that we made it,” she shared.