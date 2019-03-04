Lee County Tornado: Latest on Search and Recovery Efforts

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is in the Lee County community of Beauregard with the latest on search and recovery efforts after Sunday’s tornado. The death toll remains at 23, with 22 of those pronounced dead at the scene and another person dying at a hospital.

Emergency crews still haven’t finished combing through all of the damage. As of early Monday afternoon, reporters are still not being allowed into the hardest-hit areas. But crews describe the scene as total devastation, with homes leveled to their foundation.

The National Weather Service now believes the tornado was an EF-4, with winds of 170 mph.