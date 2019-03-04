Lee County Tornado: Rated EF-4 with 170 mph Winds

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service now says the Lee County tornado that killed at least 23 people in the Beauregard community was stronger than first thought. It says the tornado was an EF-4 with winds estimated at 170 mph.

The tornado is the deadliest in the U.S. since 2013.

The National Weather Service has teams surveying the damage. It appears the tornado was .87 miles wide with a path of 24 miles.

In addition, other tornadoes in Macon and Barbour counties have been rated EF-1, with no loss of life. Damage occured in Smiths Station, which is between Opelika and Phenix City, with 24 homes damaged and a cell phone tower destroyed.