Morning Pledge: Dalraida Elementary School-Ms. Haywood’s Class Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Mar 4, 2019 11:52 AM CST by Alabama News Network Staff Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by ASE Credit Union, is presented by Ms. Haywood’s Kindergarten class at Dalraida Elementary School. Categories: The Morning Pledge FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Lee County Tornado: Latest on Search and Recovery ... Lee County Tornado: Rated EF-4 with 170 mph Winds $1,000 Reward Offered in Millbrook Traffic Homicid... Selma’s Jubilee Bridge Crossing Re-Enactment...