Overnight Temps Around Freezing Through Midweek

by Shane Butler

We’re now on the backside of a strong cold front and this will put us under a much colder air mass for a few days. A weak wave of energy passes through here with some light rain/sleet/flurries this evening into the overnight hours. We don’t anticipate any issues and skies actually clear out overnight. Temps will be the weather story early tomorrow. Upper 20s to lower 30s will be common across the area. It’s back to sunny and dry conditions but temps still remain cool Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday mornings both start out at or below the freezing mark but after we get past those days it’s onto warming trend. We’re back in the 70s by Friday and approaching 80 over the upcoming weekend. Some rain will be possible Friday and Saturday but more likely on Sunday. There’s even the possibly we could be looking at another round of storms but it’s too early to know if they will be severe or not.