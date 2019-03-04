People in Lee County Describe Horrifying Damage in Beauregard Community

by Danielle Wallace

Most of the homes in the Beauregard community, are completely demolished and surrounded by trees snapped in half.

Haley Presridge is stunned to see that the home of one of her close friend’s is completely gone.

“Back in last year, about six months ago, their house actually caught on fire. It burnt to the ground. They put a new one in the same spot in October and now this happened yesterday,” says Presridge.

Connie Moman says Sunday’s terrifying sounds are hard not to think about.

“We got inside the closet. We heard the freight train sound. We felt the ground. We felt it shake – the ground shaking. It was horrible,” says Moman.

Moman says, just like many people she was not prepared to see devastation in a neighborhood she and others say was beautiful.

“Many of our neighbors just right in this area that lost their lives and lost everything. Lost everything they have,” says Moman.

Monday, crews and volunteers spent hours going through the tornado’s rubble as people in the area try to see hope in their future.

“There were trees everywhere. People just started coming down the road and started helping. It’s just makes heart that people that don’t even know you and will stop and help you,” says Moman.

“We’re all going to come together and and do all we can to help everybody. It’s going to take month’s to rebuild and for people to get back stable. Just pray for the people that are still alive and can live on,” says Presridge.