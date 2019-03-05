Donate to Lee County Tornado Victims

Help and Relief Fundraiser

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has teamed up with the Community Fund of East Alabama to raise funds for those impacted by the devastating storms that hit Lee County on Sunday, March 3.

The tornado has claimed the lives of 3 children and 20 adults in Lee County when an EF-4 tornado hit Beauregard and its surrounding communities.

Please watch WAKA and WNCF Wednesday, March 6 from 4:30 – 7 p.m. We will have station representatives answering phones to take your donations that will go directly to the The Community Foundation of East Alabama’s Lee County Tornado Recovery Fund.

The Community Fund of East Alabama will receive, hold, and disperse monies contributed to this fund in a manner deemed appropriate by the CFEA Board of Directors with input from the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, and members of a Tornado Recovery Committee. All distributions will help local entities serve the needs of the Lee County residents who were affected by this disaster.

HOW TO DONATE:

Over the Phone: Station representatives will be there to take donations by credit or debit card over the phone between 4:30 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6. To donate over the phone call 334-420-3212 between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.

Online: Donations can be made online anytime by clicking here: http://bit.ly/2tQ9qTY

In Person: If you prefer to give a gift in person, you may drop it by the station (3251 Harrison Rd. Montgomery, AL) between 4:30 and 7 p.m. on

By Mail: Community Foundation of East Alabama, P. O. Box 165, Opelika, Alabama 36803-0165.

Please makes checks payable to the CFEA for LCTRF.

Contributions are tax deductible to the extent allowed by the law.

For more information on the Community Fund of East Alabama’s Lee County Tornado Recovery Fund, click here.