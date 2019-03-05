Gov. Kay Ivey Calls Special Session on Gas Tax Issue

by Alabama News Network Staff

Following tonight’s adjournment of the Legislature, Gov. Kay Ivey called a Special Session to tackle Alabama’s ongoing infrastructure issues. This followed her delivery of her annual “State of the State” address.

In a statement, the Governor’s Office said the Special Session will be focused on legislation to levy an additional tax on gas and diesel fuel; legislation concerning the Legislature’s Permanent Joint Transportation Committee to provide for effective legislative oversight of the Alabama Department of Transportation; and legislation to provide the Alabama Highway Finance Corporation with authority to borrow money and issue bonds for the purpose of improving the Alabama State Docks and the Mobile Bay ship channel.

Ivey issued the following statement regarding her decision:

“Due to the dire need to act now, I am the Alabama Legislature into a special session, focused solely on passing this critical infrastructure legislation. Beginning tomorrow, as we enter this special session, we must shift our focus and tackle this issue together! It’s time to make our crumbling infrastructure system a problem of the past.”