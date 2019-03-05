Lawmakers and State Officials React to Governor Kay Ivey’s State of the State Address

by Danielle Wallace

The future of Alabama’s roads and bridges is what is on the minds of many as a special session starts Wednesday.

However, House Democratic Caucus Co-chair Barbara Drummond who says medicaid expansion should come before roads and bridges or two should be improved simultaneously. In tonight’s state of the state address, Governor Kay Ivey mentioned that medicaid will require 40 million dollars less next year than this year. We also spoke with one lawmaker who says the governor’s proposed gas tax to fix the state’s roads and bridges. Is something that should be looked at very carefully to make sure all counties get the best.

“I think that we as legislatures have to make sure that what’s in that bill is something that would work for the state – work for the entire state of Alabama. Because we have a lot of roads and bridges. I know in my district I have more than 600 miles of just pure dirt roads and bridges and so in order to do that we need to make sure counties are getting the proper resources that the need out of this bill to be able to repair those roads and bridges,” says Alabama Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton.

We also spoke with other state officials – who are very optimistic about this year’s session. However, they will have to wait to see what lawmakers decide on the governor’s proposals.

To read, the governor’s full address click here.