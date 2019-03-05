Lee County Tornado Victims Identified
Victims Range In Ages 6-89
Today, The Lee County coroner’s office released the names of the 23 victims of Sunday’s EF-4 tornado.
Armando “AJ” Hernandez- 6
Charlotte Ann Miler- 59
David Dean- 53
Emmanuel Jones- 53
Eric Jamal Stenson- 38
Felicia Woodall- 22
Florel Tate Stenson- 63
Henry Lewis Stenson- 65
Irma Gomez-Moran- 41
James Henry Tate- 86
Jimmy Lee Jones- 89
Jonathan Marquez Bowen- 9
Maggie Delight Robinson- 57
Mamie Roberts Koon- 68
Marshall Lynn Grimes- 59
Mary Louise Jones- 83
Mykala Waldon- 8
Raymond Robinson Jr.- 63
Ryan Pence- 22
Sheila Creech- 59
Taylor Thornton- 10
Treshia Robinson- 62
Vicki Braswell- 69