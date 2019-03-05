Lee County Tornado Victims Identified

by Jonathan Thomas

Today, The Lee County coroner’s office released the names of the 23 victims of Sunday’s EF-4 tornado.

Armando “AJ” Hernandez- 6

Charlotte Ann Miler- 59

David Dean- 53

Emmanuel Jones- 53

Eric Jamal Stenson- 38

Felicia Woodall- 22

Florel Tate Stenson- 63

Henry Lewis Stenson- 65

Irma Gomez-Moran- 41

James Henry Tate- 86

Jimmy Lee Jones- 89

Jonathan Marquez Bowen- 9

Maggie Delight Robinson- 57

Mamie Roberts Koon- 68

Marshall Lynn Grimes- 59

Mary Louise Jones- 83

Mykala Waldon- 8

Raymond Robinson Jr.- 63

Ryan Pence- 22

Sheila Creech- 59

Taylor Thornton- 10

Treshia Robinson- 62

Vicki Braswell- 69