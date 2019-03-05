New Representative Wes Allen Ready for First Sessions

by Justin Walker

The gavel rang in the beginning of the 2019 legislative session today at the State House in Montgomery. Standing in the room so many great lawmakers have been before can be overwhelming. But newly elected representative Wes Allen is ready for what lies ahead.

“It’s been a long road to this point,” Allen says. “You know, November seemed like a long time ago but it really wasn’t.”

Allen represents House District 89, which is made up of Pike county and parts of Dale County.

A Troy resident, Allen served as the Pike County Probate Judge for about 10 years before running for the representative office. Allen was elected and made history with his father, Senator Gerald Allen of Tuscaloosa.

“Today, dad and I had a picture made on the Senate floor, so that’s special to be the first father-son to have simultaneously served in the Senate and House together,” Allen says. ” We’re very privileged, very blessed to be able to do that.”

Allen recently introduced his first bill- House Bill 66, which limits what Allen calls “Red Tape,” something he campaigned against. His bill would make sure that if any agency in state government proposes a rule that has an economic impact in implementation or compliance of a million dollars, that the legislature has to pass a resolution to approve that rule.

Allen says red tape makes it harder for small businesses and farmers to run their businesses.

“We want to make sure we make it easier on small business to go out and accomplish the American Dream.

As the new session gets started, Allen says he’s looking forward to his new term as a State Representative.

“We’re really excited to get started, looking forward to it and I know there’s a lot of excitement around the State House.. We’ll see where the journey goes.”