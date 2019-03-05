President Trump Issues Disaster Declaration for Lee County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has announced that after she made a request for tornado aid, President Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for Lee County. The President plans to visit Lee County to see the damage for himself on Friday.

This will bring the release of federal money to help people and communities recover from severe storms, straightline winds and tornadoes that struck on Sunday. The Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance Program will provide assistance to Lee County residents.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

“President Trump has been very gracious and pledged his unwavering support to Alabama since the devastating storms and tornadoes struck Alabama over the weekend,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “Twenty-three lives were lost and dozens of Alabamians were injured. This is a difficult time for the state of Alabama, but knowing that we have this additional assistance, and the support of our president and folks across the country, we will get through this together. We will recover, and we will lift up Lee County in this time of need,” she said.