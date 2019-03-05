President Trump to Visit Lee County Tornado Damage on Friday
This afternoon, President Trump announced that he will be coming to Alabama on Friday to see the tornado damage in Lee County. The EF-4 tornado killed at least 23 people on Sunday in the Beauregard community, becoming the deadliest tornado to hit the U.S. since 2013.
The president’s announcement came during a signing ceremony.
“I’ll be heading to Alabama on Friday,” President Trump said. “It’s been a tragic situation, but a lot of good work is being done.”
Other details regarding his visit haven’t yet been announced.
