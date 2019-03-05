Recovery Efforts Continue in Lee County

by Andrew James

We are getting a closer look at some of the areas hit hardest by the tornado in Lee County Sunday. While many areas are still closed to the public we were taken behind the barricades today to survey the damage.

Multiple homes were destroyed on Lee County Road 40. We found debris mangled in the trees. Household appliances and air conditioning units were picked up and thrown across yards. We spoke to one woman who lives just a few houses down from all of this damage. The roof of her apartment was ripped off while she was taking shelter inside.

“I was against this front door right here trying to get out and go over to my son’s house and I just had to shelter in place. I just had to lean against the door and pray that I didn’t get sucked out of the top of the building,” explained Connie Beckwith.

Many areas that were hit by the tornado are still closed off to the public. Officials hope to open those areas in the coming days.