Selma Couple Hit Hard by Lee Co. Tornado

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma couple is holding on tight to their faith after losing six family members in the Lee County tornado.

Otis and Christine Jones are relying on prayer and their faith in God — to help get them through their family tragedy.

The couple had six relatives killed — and their houses completely destroyed by the tornado. They say one relative is still unaccounted for — and another is in the hospital.

“Maggie’s house is completely destroyed and she’s deceased. Raymond Jr. and his wife house is destroyed and they are deceased. Shag Jones and his wife and their son, Immanuel, house is missing and they are deceased,” said Otis Jones.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Christine Jones.

“It was just devastating.”

The Lee County tornado is said to be the deadliest in the U.S. since 2013.