Sunshine Returns But Still Cool Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It’s a very chilly March morning in central and south Alabama. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to low 30s, and wind chills are in the 20s for most of the area. Although we’ll warm up this afternoon, winds remain quite breezy out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Expect highs today only near 50°. Tonight will be clear and very cold, with low temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s for most locations. Wednesday looks sunny again but also cool, with highs in the low 50s. Wednesday night low temperatures likely fall below freezing again.

We’ll finally warm up again on Thursday. Highs should reach the low 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Thursday night stays a bit more mild with lows in the mid 40s. Some locations could be near 70° Friday afternoon, but some hit or miss showers are possible. Rain and storms are likely between Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Some of those storms could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center currently places part of Alabama under a 15% chance for severe weather. Monitor our forecasts for updates on this weekend, because plenty could change between now and then.

The first couple days of next week look drier and near-normal, with highs in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday.