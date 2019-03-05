Well Below Freezing Tonight; Sunny & Cool Wednesday

by Ben Lang

It was a cold start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning. We’re slowly but surely warming up, but temperatures only reach the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds continue at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be clear and very cold, with low temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s for most locations. Another freeze warning is in effect between tonight and 9 AM Wednesday morning. Wednesday looks sunny again but also cool, with highs in the low 50s. Wednesday night low temperatures likely fall below freezing again.

We’ll finally warm up again on Thursday. Highs should reach the low 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Thursday night stays a bit more mild with lows in the mid 40s. Some locations could be near 70° Friday afternoon, but some hit or miss showers are possible. Rain and storms are likely between Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Some of those storms could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center currently places part of Alabama under a 15% chance for severe weather. Monitor our forecasts for updates on this weekend, because plenty could change between now and then.

The first couple days of next week look drier and near-normal, with highs in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday.