Widespread Freeze Overnight !

by Shane Butler

A clear and cold air mass has a grip on our area through Thursday morning. Wednesday morning will start out the coldest with mid to upper 20s likely. We receive lots of sunshine for the next few days and this should help with a warming trend kicking in Thursday afternoon. Highs will make into the 60s and then 70s by Friday afternoon. The warm up continues as high pressure moves east and provide us a southerly wind flow into the weekend. Another frontal boundary approaches Saturday into Sunday. This system will bring us the next threat for severe storms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with all modes of severe storms possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. This just so happens to be the weekend we turn our clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Gonna lose that hour of sleep but at least we get daylight extended into the early evening hours.