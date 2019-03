All People Missing Following Lee Co. Tornado Now Accounted For

by Alabama News Network Staff

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) – Lee County sheriff, Jay Jones, says all missing people have been accounted for in the Beauregard community, where an E-4 tornado killed 23 people.

