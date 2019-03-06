Another Freeze Overnight !

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the region will keep us clear and dry through at least Friday. Temps will make it below the freezing mark again tonight but we’re heading into a warming trend the next several days. Thursday starts out in the upper 20s but rebounds into the lower 60s by late afternoon. We’re looking at mid to upper 70s over the upcoming weekend. A cold front heads south and along with it another round of storms Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. All modes of severe storms will be possible. Everyone will need to stay weather alert over the weekend! We’re on the backside of the stormy weather early next week. We dry out for a few days but more rain and storms head our way around midweek. Looks like a very active weather pattern remains in place across the deep south.