Below Average Temperatures Continue

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF THIS WEEK: Our Wednesday will be sunny and we should see afternoon highs in the lower 50s. Then on Thursday, the warming trend begins as afternoon temperatures climb into the lower 60s with more sun than clouds. On Friday we project highs into the lower 70s, but moisture returns Friday with more clouds than sunshine along with a chance of showers as well.

MORE STORMS THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be a mild and breezy day with a high in the mid to upper 70s, and a few showers are possible during the day. But, a potent storm system will form over the Great Plains and lift towards the Great Lakes this weekend, and a trailing cold front looks to bring the threat of strong to severe storms to Alabama over the weekend, specifically Saturday night.

The SPC has defined a large severe weather threat area for Saturday/Saturday night for much of the Lower Mississippi Valley and this extends to the east and includes almost all of Alabama.

For now it looks like the main window for the heavier storms will come from 6PM Saturday evening through 6AM Sunday. All modes of severe weather will be possible, which includes large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. Still a lot to watch in the coming days and we will be able to be much more specific about the threat as we get closer to the weekend. Rain amounts of 1-2 inches are expected, probably not enough for major flash flooding issues.

For now, it looks like Sunday will start off wet & stormy as the front moves through the area, but there is the potential for some afternoon clearing with the high in the 70s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Expect dry and mild weather Monday with highs in the 70s, but it looks like more unsettled weather returns by midweek with a chance thunderstorms Wednesday.

Have a great day!

Ryan