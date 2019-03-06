Cold Again Tonight, But Warmer To Close The Week

by Ben Lang

It was a clear and cold start to our day. Temperatures fell into the low 20s in a couple locations this morning. With abundant sunshine this afternoon, highs warm into the low 50s. Tonight looks clear and cold again, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds become calm overnight, so we won’t have to deal with an added wind chill Thursday morning. Warmer weather returns Thursday afternoon, with highs ranging between the low to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday night should be milder, with lows in the 40s. Clouds increase by Friday morning, and we may have a few spotty showers during the day. Looks like some spots warm into the low 70s Friday afternoon, with upper 60s elsewhere.

Rain and storms are back on the menu for the weekend, unfortunately. At this time, it still appears that severe weather is possible for the southern half of Alabama. The most likely timing for storms in our area looks like Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s still a long way out, so plenty could change between now and this weekend. Keep following our forecast for updates through the rest of this week.

Next week looks drier and mild, though we may see some rain linger into Monday if this weekend’s cold front stalls out nearby. Highs should be in the upper 60s next Monday through Wednesday, with lows generally in the 50s. Another storm system likely takes shape towards the end of next week, and rolls our way around next Thursday.