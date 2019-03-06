Gov. Ivey to Tour Area Affected by Lee Co. Tornado

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey will conduct a flyover tour of damaged areas in Lee County impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on March 3. The governor issued a supplemental State of Emergency on Monday expanding the SOE, issued on February 23, to statewide.

After the flyover, Governor Ivey will take a land tour of areas near Beauregard. Joining Governor Ivey will be Attorney General Steve Marshall, Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings, Lee County EMA Director Kathrine Carson, and Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, among other officials.

Following the tour, she will hold a media availability at Beauregard High School where she will sign the FEMA-State Agreement, based on the conditions included in the Major Disaster Declaration that President Trump approved yesterday.