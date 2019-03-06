Governor Tours Tornado Devastation in Lee County

by Danielle Wallace

As members of the Beauregard community work to put the pieces of their lives back together.

Governor Kay Ivey spent the day touring the neighborhoods devastated by Sunday’s tornado in Lee County.

Governor Ivey tour included a flyover and a ground tour of the damage from that tornado, that killed 23-people in lee county. Lee county Sheriff Jay Jones confirms that all of the missing are accounted for.

Governor Ivey shook hands with people impacted, some of whom lost everything.

“We never know what tomorrow may bring. There’s a lot of uncertainty about what tomorrow may bring but there is one thing we do know is there is certainty in the resiliency of the people of Alabama,” says Governor Kay Ivey.

During the tour, the governor was accompanied by several state officials including Attorney General Steve Marshall.

“This is obviously not an overnight fix. It’s one in which law enforcement will continually be engaged. Very impressed by what we’ve seen with EMA and what they have to for resources here to begin this process,” says Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Moving forward to rebuilding, Governor Ivey offered words of hope.

“We’ve done it before, we’ve done it again and we’ll do it here in Lee County as well,” says Governor Ivey.

Thursday, Senator Doug Jones is expected to tour the tornado damage in Lee County. Friday, Donald Trump will make his way to Lee County also to tour the devastation.

Governor Kay Ivey has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff Sunday at sunset.