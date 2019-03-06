Join Alabama News Network in Raising Money for Lee County Tornado Victims

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is raising money to help Lee County tornado victims. The EF-4 tornado that hit the Beauregard community on Sunday killed at least 23 people and injured dozens more.

We need your help in raising money for the Community Foundation of East Alabama’s Lee County Tornado Recovery Fund. The money will stay in Alabama and will go directly to the people who need it most.

Making a donation is easy. Just click here for instructions on how to donate by credit card, check or other method.

Alabama News Network is joining other TV and radio stations which are members of the Alabama Broadcasters Association in making these tornado relief efforts. Please help us ease some of the suffering.