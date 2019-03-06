Morning Pledge: Dalraida Elementary School-Ms. Helan’s Class

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by ASE Credit Union, is presented by Ms. Helan’s 1st grade class at Dalraida Elementary School.

