Morning Pledge: Dalraida Elementary School-Ms. Helan’s Class Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Mar 6, 2019 10:05 AM CST by Alabama News Network Staff Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by ASE Credit Union, is presented by Ms. Helan’s 1st grade class at Dalraida Elementary School. Categories: The Morning Pledge FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts TV Station Owner David Woods Enters Montgomery May... Gov. Ivey to Tour Area Affected by Lee Co. Tornado All People Missing Following Lee Co. Tornado Now A... Join Alabama News Network in Raising Money for Lee...