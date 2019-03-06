Unemployment Assistance Available for Those Affected by Lee County Tornado

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced today that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of recent severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Lee County may qualify for unemployment assistance.

People who live in or worked in this county and became unemployed due to the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes during the period of March 3, may be eligible for assistance under the Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) program, which was triggered when President Trump designated the area as a disaster area on March 5.

“Generally, those who are eligible for state unemployment benefits are not eligible for DUA, but a claimant may qualify if state unemployment compensation benefits are exhausted,” said Washington. “If you believe you are entitled to these benefits, I urge you to file a claim to see if you are eligible.”

People who may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance include the following: individuals who no longer have a job, are unable to reach the place of employment, or were scheduled to start work in the major disaster area and the job no longer exists; those who became the breadwinner or major support of the family because the head of household died, or those who cannot work because of an injury incurred during the major disaster. All of the previously described circumstances must be as a direct result of the storms. Self-employed individuals must provide a copy of their 2018 income tax records.

Claims can be filed through ADOL’s website at www.labor.alabama.gov or by calling 1-866-234-5382. The deadline to file a DUA claim for Lee County is April 5.