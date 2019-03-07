Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Office Gets New Canines

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Sheriff’s department has two new officers to help in the fight against drugs.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says the sheriff’s office has purchased two new canines with the help of Jonn and Kathy Duncan of Dallas County and the town of Valley Grande.

“This is just another tool in our toolbox,” said Granthum. “To help us, assist in getting some of this dope off our streets.”

Valley Grande Mayor Matt Dobb said public safety is a number one issue. “I think everything falls behind public safety,” he said. “Everybody in our community wants to feel safe.”

Granthum says the department has considered starting a K-9 unit in the past but could never find money in the budget. He says the new dogs will be certified trackers and drug dogs.

“They hit several kinds of dope not just marijuana. They hit on crack, methamphetamines, just about any kind of dope you can think of, heroin,” he said.

“We’re actually in the process of training these dogs. They’re not quite certified yet, they’ll be certified in the next couple of weeks and we’re going to hit the streets with them.”

Granthum says each of the dogs — and their training — costs about 15-thousand dollars each.