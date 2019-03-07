Gas Tax Increase Moves Ahead.

The Legislative room was packed for the committee meeting, called to consider three bills involving a state gasoline tax increase. Two of the bills were approved with little discussion, but the third…the one that would increase by state gas tax by a dime a gallon over several years…was discussed at length.
State Representative Bill Poole shepherded the bills through the committee process.
“Alabama’s motor fuels revenues tax levels are now dead last in the south east we are at the bottom… we are not next to last or third from last or fifth from last we are last”
Alabama has not increased its gas tax since 1992.
The legislation could be voted on tomorrow in the full House. Next stop would be the State Senate, likely next week.